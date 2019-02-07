The mayor of Nogales, Arizona says he has been informed that a shooting involving a U.S. officer has led to the temporary closure of the DeConcini Port of Entry.
Mayor Arturo Garino says he has been told the following information:
A vehicle headed south at the port was asked by a Customs and Border Protection officer to stop but the driver refused and made an attempt to run over the officer.
The driver was shot, but the vehicle's momentum carried it over the border onto the Mexican side of the border buffer zone between the two countries.
Officers of the Mexican equivalent of CBP reportedly surrounded the vehicle and dragged a man out who was taken to a hospital in Mexico.
There were conflicting reports about whether he survived.
Mexican authorities told the Nogales International newspaper that two men were in the vehicle, a pickup truck, which crashed after the driver was shot. The unharmed passenger was arrested, the newspaper reported.
CBP officials at the scene declined to comment, the International reported. The Star could not reach a CBP spokesman for comment.
The incident took place at about 7 p.m. Thursday.
Nogales police are redirecting traffic away from the DeConcini port and rerouting it to the Mariposa Port of Entry.