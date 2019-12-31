Human remains found on popular Tucson hiking trail

Pima Canyon Trail was closed Tuesday after human remains were found there, authorities say.

About 7:30 a.m., detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to the trail near North First Avenue and East Magee Road.

Officials confirmed the remains were found at the trail shortly after noon, according to Deputy James Allerton, a department spokesman.

There is no danger to the public, the department said. Visitors should avoid the area.

Detectives along with the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner and Arizona Game and Fish Department are investigating the incident.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated.

