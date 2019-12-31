You are the owner of this article.
Human remains found on popular Tucson hiking trail

crime scene tape
Courtesy Tucson Police Department

Pima Canyon Trail  was closed Tuesday after human remains were found there, authorities say.

About 7:30 a.m., detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to the trail near North First Avenue and East Magee Road.

Officials confirmed the remains were found at the trail shortly after noon, according to Deputy James Allerton, a department spokesman.

There is no danger to the public, the department said. Visitors should avoid the area. 

Detectives along with the Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner and Arizona Game and Fish Department are investigating the incident.

No further information has been released. This story will be updated.

Reporter

Shaq is a public safety reporter and the Road Runner columnist, keeping readers up to date on transportation news. In 2017, he started as an apprentice and later worked part-time until graduating from the UA and being offered a full-time position in 2018.

