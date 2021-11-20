Official: Petitions have enough valid signatures to let voters decide Arizona tax-cut plan

PHOENIX — Arizonans are one step closer to being able to vote on whether to repeal $1.9 billion of tax cuts that mainly benefit the wealthiest residents.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said a review of the nearly 220,000 signatures submitted by a group called Invest in Arizona found that more than 118,823 were valid.

That is the minimum number needed to put the plan tax-cut plan, approved earlier this year by the Republican-controlled Legislature, on hold until the November 2022 election.

At that point, it would appear on the ballot as Proposition 307 and voters would get to decide whether to ratify the plan or reject it.

That assumes it gets that far, however. A judge is weighing arguments by the anti-tax Free Enterprise Club that voters' right to get the last word on legislation does not extend to anything that affects state revenues.

Supporters of the ballot measure have said their issue with the tax-cut plan is that the state would see a $1.5 billion loss in revenues by 2025 when it is fully phased in. If voters reject the plan, they said, that would protect funding for education and other programs.