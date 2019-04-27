An injured 11-year-old child was found in the lobby of an office building before deputies discovered two adults dead from gunshot wounds Saturday afternoon, authorities said.
At 11:30 a.m., Pima County Sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired at the building in the 1000 block of West Ina Road.
The child was taken to a hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said. Deputies then found two adults who were pronounced dead inside an office.
Detectives determined that the adults suffered fatal gunshot wounds.
There are no outstanding suspects, the Sheriff's Department said.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information had been released as of Saturday afternoon.