The road to Mount Lemmon is closed at the base due to poor road conditions, according to officials.
The storm system that moved through early Friday morning caused rock slides and slick conditions on the road, according to the Pima County Sheriff Department's road condition hotline.
The National Weather Service reported snow on top of Mount Lemmon around 2:30 a.m.
The road is still open to residents and employees.
The chance of valley rains and mountain snow continue today, mainly east of Tucson.
Below average temperatures will continue through the weekend. And another storm system with cold, rain and snow is expected on Sunday.
For the latest road conditions, call 547-7510.
