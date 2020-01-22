You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Officials confirm remains found on popular Tucson trail were missing Oklahoma man
top story

Officials confirm remains found on popular Tucson trail were missing Oklahoma man

Steven Brashear

Steven Brashear was found dead near Pima Canyon Trail.

 Oro Valley Police Department

Officials have identified the remains found at a Pima Canyon trail last month. 

The Pima County Sheriff's Department identified the remains as of Steven Mark Brashear, 66, a man who was reported missing in Oro Valley in early December. 

The manner of death has not been determined, the department said. 

The remains were found on December 31 near the popular Pima Canyon hiking trail in the Catalina Mountains near North First Avenue and East Magee Road.

Arizona Game and Fish Department authorities killed three mountain lions who fed on the remains found in Pima Canyon, saying the lions posed a threat to hikers and others. The lions did not kill the person, the Medical Examiner’s Office said. 

Brashear was reported leaving Bartlesville, Oklahoma, on Dec. 7, headed to Arizona with another man, the Oro Valley Police Department said in a news release on Dec. 27.

Officials said Brashear may have arrived in the Tucson area late Dec. 8, but he had not been seen or heard from since.

His family told officers it’s unusual that Brashear has not contacted them, police said.

Daylan Jacob Thornton, 21, was arrested January 4 on suspicion of stealing Brashear's truck. He has since been released from Pima County Jail on bond. Thornton is still a suspect in the case, said Marissa Hernandez, Pima County Sheriff's Department spokeswoman. 

The sheriff's department is continuing its investigation. 

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News