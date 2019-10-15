lights and sirens
Authorities have released the name of the man killed Sunday in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 19 near Sahuarita.

Brian Quintero Lucatero, 20, was reported speeding and weaving in a vehicle before the rollover occurred around noon, according to Trooper Jonathan Montes, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

As Lucatero drove off the left side of the road, he overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll "numerous" times near Arivaca Road, Montes said.

Detectives determined Lucatero was not wearing a seatbelt and ejected during the crash.

He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Banner University Medical Center.

There were no other injures reported, according to Montes.

