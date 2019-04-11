Arizona state troopers have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash on Interstate 10 west of Benson Tuesday afternoon, an official said.
At about 4:37 p.m., 75-year-old Jerry Lee Wooten was eastbound on Interstate 10 when his three-wheel motorcycle veered off the road and hit a berm in the desert area near milepost 291.
He was ejected from the vehicle onto the road, said Bart Graves, an Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman.
Wooten was pronounced dead on scene. He was not wearing a helmet, Graves said.
The motorcycle stopped in the median between the eastbound and westbound lanes. There were no additional injuries.
State troopers reopened the road shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday.
REOPENING: All lanes open. #aztraffic #tucson https://t.co/oIezZBGQlG— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) April 10, 2019