Sheriff's deputies identified the man who jumped out of his car and shot a deputy in the leg during a traffic stop before being killed on Tuesday afternoon.

Authorities say Juan Manuel Correa-Leyva, 27, tried to flee from Motorcycle Deputy Jose Velasco, dragging him a short distance after being pulled over near Ajo Way and Country Club Road.

Velasco was able to get back on his motorcycle to catch up to Correa-Leyva after he stopped along Ajo Way due to traffic at the light.

The scene of a shooting involving a Pima County Sheriff's deputy on Ajo Way near Country Club Drive in Tucson on July 17, 2018.

When Velasco approached the car, Correa-Leyva got out and fired a gun striking Velasco in the leg. Velasco returned fire killing Correa-Leyva.

Deputy Velasco applied a tourniquet to his leg until medical personnel arrived.

Deputies also performed CPR on the Correa-Leyva but pronounced him dead at the scene, a news release said.

Velasco is expected to recover from his wound, the sheriff's department said. 

