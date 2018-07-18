Sheriff's deputies identified the man who jumped out of his car and shot a deputy in the leg during a traffic stop before being killed on Tuesday afternoon.
Authorities say Juan Manuel Correa-Leyva, 27, tried to flee from Motorcycle Deputy Jose Velasco, dragging him a short distance after being pulled over near Ajo Way and Country Club Road.
Velasco was able to get back on his motorcycle to catch up to Correa-Leyva after he stopped along Ajo Way due to traffic at the light.
When Velasco approached the car, Correa-Leyva got out and fired a gun striking Velasco in the leg. Velasco returned fire killing Correa-Leyva.
Deputy Velasco applied a tourniquet to his leg until medical personnel arrived.
Deputies also performed CPR on the Correa-Leyva but pronounced him dead at the scene, a news release said.
Velasco is expected to recover from his wound, the sheriff's department said.