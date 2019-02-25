A motorist has died after a crash Friday morning on Interstate 19 near El Toro Road, officials say.
Jose Ricardo Lopez Ramos, 35, of Nogales, Sonora, lost control of his 2002 Chrysler sedan due to icy conditions on the highway, at about 9:30 a.m., and was struck by a semi, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves. Lopez Ramos, who was alone in the vehicle, was ejected from the car. He wasn't wearing a seat belt.
Lopez Ramos was pronounced dead at UMC Banner Tucson. The driver of the semi was uninjured. There is no more information at this time.