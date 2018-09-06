lights and sirens
One man was killed in a vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Houghton Road on Wednesday night, officials say.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Quentin Mehr, 60-year-old Randall P. Geiseman from Tucson was traveling eastbound on I-10 when he lost control of his Nissan pickup just after 9 p.m.

The truck traveled across the eastbound lanes of traffic and into the median, where it collided with a bridge support and then rolled. 

Geirseman was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash blocked the left lane of eastbound I-10, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The area reopened shortly after 10:30 p.m. 

