One man was killed in a vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Houghton Road on Wednesday night, officials say.
According to Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Quentin Mehr, 60-year-old Randall P. Geiseman from Tucson was traveling eastbound on I-10 when he lost control of his Nissan pickup just after 9 p.m.
The truck traveled across the eastbound lanes of traffic and into the median, where it collided with a bridge support and then rolled.
Geirseman was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash blocked the left lane of eastbound I-10, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. The area reopened shortly after 10:30 p.m.