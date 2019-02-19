Officials have released the name of the woman who was found dead after a house fire in Southeast Arizona last week.
On Feb. 10 at around 1 a.m., multiple area fire departments responded to reports of a structure fire in Pomerene, east of Benson, according to Carol Capas, a sheriff's office spokeswoman.
When crews arrived at the scene, they found homeowner Suzanna Plummer, 61, deceased inside the burning structure.
Fire crews said they found Plummer's body in one of the bedrooms, according Capas. Officials also said they found many candles in the room where Plummer was found.
This is an ongoing investigation. No more information was released.