A 35-year-old man was killed in a Friday morning crash on Interstate 19 near El Toro Road, officials say.
At about 9:30 a.m. Feb. 22, Jose Ricardo Lopez Ramos of Nogales, Sonora, lost control of his 2002 Chrysler sedan due to icy conditions on the highway and was struck by a semi, according to Bart Graves, Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman.
Lopez Ramos, who was alone in the vehicle, was ejected from the car. He wasn't wearing a seat belt.
Lopez Ramos was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the semi was uninjured.
There is no more information at this time.