Officials are currently investigating the death of a Pima County corrections officer.
At about 11:30 a.m., the officer "suffered a fatal injury" while on duty at the Pima County Superior Court, 110 W. Congress St., Sheriff Mark Napier said in a media briefing Wednesday afternoon.
Napier said the officer was in a secure area that wasn't accessible to the public. Officials believe he was alone at the time of the injury, Napier added.
There are no outstanding suspects and there is no danger to the public, Napier said.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information about the injury has been released.
"This is an incredibly sad day for our department," Napier said.
