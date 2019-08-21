A security guard stands outside the Pima County Superior Court Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

 By Josh Galemore Arizona Daily Star

Officials are currently investigating the death of a Pima County corrections officer.

At about 11:30 a.m., the officer "suffered a fatal injury" while on duty at the Pima County Superior Court, 110 W. Congress St., Sheriff Mark Napier said in a media briefing Wednesday afternoon. 

Napier said the officer was in a secure area that wasn't accessible to the public. Officials believe he was alone at the time of the injury, Napier added.

There are no outstanding suspects and there is no danger to the public, Napier said. 

The investigation is ongoing and no further information about the injury has been released.

"This is an incredibly sad day for our department," Napier said. 

This an ongoing investigation. The story will be updated.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

