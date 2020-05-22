Officials investigate fatal hit-and-run Friday morning on Tucson's southwest side

Pima County officials are currently investigating a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies were dispatched to the area of Irvington Road and Cardinal Avenue for a report of a man in the roadway shortly after 1 a.m. Friday.

The man had "obvious signs of trauma from being hit by a vehicle" and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to department spokeswoman Deputy Marissa Hernandez. His name has not been released.

The driver involved in the crash didn't remain at the scene, Hernandez said. Details about the car involved are currently unknown and the investigation is ongoing.

The area was closed for the investigation but has since reopened.

Anyone with further information can call 88-CRIME, an anonymous tipster line.

Contact reporter Gloria Knott at gknott@tucson.com or 573-4235. On Twitter: @gloriaeknott

