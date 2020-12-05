Officials: 'No suspicious circumstances' in Pima County inmate's death

A 40-year-old man died Friday evening after being found unresponsive in his cell at the Pima County jail, officials say.
At about 5 p.m., corrections officers found Erik Cruz unresponsive while monitoring the site. They entered the cell to attempt to aid him, but he was declared dead shortly after Tucson fire paramedics arrived.
“Detectives from the Criminal Investigations Division responded to the jail and found no suspicious circumstances,” jail officials said.
The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated.
