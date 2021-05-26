Officials offer few details after pursuit, fatal shooting in Nogales

Officials are providing few details about the fatal shooting of a tractor-trailer driver in Nogales on Monday, despite the incident taking place in broad daylight and being filmed by numerous bystanders.

After a pursuit on Interstate 19, the driver was shot and killed by officers with the Nogales Police Department and deputies with the Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office on Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Two days later, officials had not released any information about the driver, why law enforcement officers started pursuing the driver, or the rationale for opening fire on the driver in a crowded Walmart parking lot and then on a busy street.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety is conducting a criminal investigation of the driver's actions that led to the law enforcement response, said a DPS spokesman. DPS would not release a narrative of Monday's events and referred questions to local law enforcement agencies.

The Nogales Police Department did not respond to multiple inquiries from the Arizona Daily Star. The department's social media accounts on Monday said no injuries to the public were reported during the pursuit and shooting.