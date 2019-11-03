A man died in a motorcycle crash on Golf Links west of South Swan Road Sunday morning, officials said.
Just before 10:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the area of East Golf Links Road and South Swan Road for a serious-injury collision involving a motorcyclist, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release. Tucson Fire personnel rendered aid, but Anthony Morando-Gonzalez, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to witness interviews conducted by detectives, Morando-Gonzalez was traveling eastbound in the 4400 block of East Golf Links Road approaching South Swan Road at a high rate of speed, the department said. He was weaving in and out of all four eastbound lanes when he struck the south curb of Golf Links, lost control and was thrown from the motorcycle.
The motorcycle slid across the road and into the median where it caught fire. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.
based on interviews and roadway evidence, speed was a factor in the crash, the department said. Morando-Gonzalez was wearing a helmet.
Easbound Golf Links was closed and westbound traffic was restricted for a few hours after the crash.
Tucson Police Department detectives are investigating the single-vehicle crash.