Officials are currently searching for three people said to be involved in the burglary of a home in Tucson's north side.
On Tuesday, June 26, deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to a report of a burglary in the 1300 block of West Wheatridge Drive, near West River Road and North La Canada Drive. Deputies learned that several items were stolen, including a car, a news release from the department says.
The vehicle, a Honda Civic, was later recovered.
The three people, who the release says appear to be teen boys, were caught on the home's security cameras.
The first boy is described as 5'9" with short, dark-colored curly hair, the release says. He appears to be in his early teens and was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, possibly with a Batman logo. He was wearing dark-colored jeans and tennis shoes.
The department describes the second boy as 5'9" with dark-colored hair and in his late teens. He was last seen wearing a light-colored jacket, dark-colored jeans, and black tennis shoes.
The third boy is also described as 5'9" with dark-colored hair and in his late teens, the release says. He was last seen wearing a light-colored shirt and was carrying a white bag and a dark-colored backpack.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tipster line.