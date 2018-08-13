Officials are seeking the public's help in identifying three suspects in connection with an armed robbery last month.
At 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 8, sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at Quik Mart at 900 W. Roger Road, near North Fairview Avenue, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.
Deputies learned that the suspects entered the store and asked for courtesy cups, but filled them with soda. One of the suspects also put nine containers of beer in his backpack, the release says.
The suspects left the store, but an employee followed them out. The suspect wearing the backpack pointed what appeared to be a semi-automatic handgun at the employee, the release shows.
The three suspects then fled eastbound on Roger Road, according to the release.
All of the suspects are estimated to be between 5'7" and 5'9" and between 15 and 17 years old.
The first suspect is described as having black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and khaki shorts.
The second suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored jeans, a backpack with red straps, and a tan baseball cap with brown print.
The third suspect was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt, dark-colored pants, and a black baseball cap with white print.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 88-CRIME.