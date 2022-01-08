Officials seek public input on border wall construction cleanup, environment repair plan

“That's smaller than your doggie door at PetSmart — it's almost laughable if the situation wasn't so tragic,” Traphagen said. “What kind of wildlife will pass through them? Nothing larger than a jackrabbit, potentially a bobcat but unlikely. So the fact that they have proposed wildlife crossings, to me, is a very disingenuous proposition and simply looks like a veneer of environmental compliance.”

Before any wildlife passages are made, DHS needs to monitor the wildlife in the region to see where the passages would be used and then the government needs to assess whether they work, he said.

Interference with water flows

Michael Bogan, a freshwater biologist and assistant professor at the University of Arizona School of Natural Resources and the Environment, agrees that the existing gaps should remain open to allow wildlife connectivity and says the gates over waterways should remain open as well.

Two major issues that need to be addressed in the remediation are erosion on the hill slopes from roads constructed for moving materials to build the wall, and the blockage of water flow across the border, Bogan says.