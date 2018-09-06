A Sells man was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday in the shooting death of a woman on Tohono O'odham land in 2017.
Warren Miles, 26, had been accused of firing a 12-gauge shotgun which struck and killed the woman on Nov. 22, 2017.
Early that morning, the woman and four other people were approached by a truck full of gang members near a wash on Tohono O'odham land, a U.S. Attorney's Office in Arizona press release said.
The gang members got out armed with guns while yelling derogatory comments toward the group.
The woman was killed when two shotgun bullets were fired by a gang member, the release said.
Miles, who was an occupant inside the truck, was later found by authorities at a residence east of Sells.
Witnesses identified Miles as the shooter.
Miles faces a maximum sentence of eight years, a $250,000 fine, or both, the news release said. He will be sentenced on Nov. 28.