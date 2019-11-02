Photos from the Davis-Monthan Air Force Base aircraft boneyard or the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group. The boneyard, in Tuc…

Tucson has a long love of flight, from manufacture, testing and training of aircraft dating back to the early 1900s. Some of the planes that h…

If you go

The 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group's airplane boneyard at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base is closed to the general public, but guided tours are offered through the Pima Air and Space Museum most weekdays.

Reservations must be made at least 14 business days in advance, and other restrictions apply.

More information is available on the museum's website at https://pimaair.org/tour-boneyard/ or by calling 520-618-4805.