Old batteries to blame for burning issue at Tucson landfills

If the past few weeks have felt like an unrelenting garbage fire, you might be onto something.

It’s an already stinky problem that gets even worse during the hot summer months in Tucson: landfills and garbage trucks bursting into flames because of improperly discarded batteries and other household hazardous materials.

Such “flare-ups” happen all the time at the city’s Los Reales Landfill near Craycroft Road and Interstate 10, said Kenda Hall, spokeswoman for the city of Tucson’s Environmental and General Service Department.

The usual culprits are lithium-ion rechargeable batteries that get tossed in with people’s trash or recycling instead of being disposed of properly. These old batteries then get mixed in with other waste at the dump and spark fires when they are crushed or heated up.

“We have them every week out at the landfill,” Hall said.

Chlorine also poses a risk, because it’s dangerous for the environment and can start a fire if it is mixed with acid, she said.

The flare-ups are usually spotted right away, when they’re small enough for landfill workers to quickly douse with water. Sometimes, though, they can get out of control.