Olympian wants to share love of cycling — and 50 bikes — with Tucson's kids

“You never know how much kids can be inspired by things they see or can become a part of,” she said. “Ideally, we want to create a healthy environment for kids so they go out there and use their bodies. And if one of them moves onto a higher level, that’s awesome. When kids get to see elite athletes, they can picture themselves doing something like that.”

Holden’s goal is twofold: The Let’s Ride Program is trying to get more diversity in the sport and more kids on bikes in general.

Started in January, the program is one of USA Cycling’s first grassroots efforts. After six years in coaching with USA Cycling, Holden moved to the position of National Team Developmental Director, with the program falling under her purview.

“Learning to ride a bike is a rite of passage for most kids,” said Nicola Cranmer, who runs the Twenty24 team that includes more than a dozen professional cyclists. “Any time we can expose them to the fun of riding a bike, and couple that with safety tips on how to be in public on your bike, it’s inspiring. Any time is a great time to get on a bike for the first time.”