On-campus housing for University of Arizona students starts to take shape

The University of Arizona is continuing with its housing application process although a final decision about on-campus living arrangements has yet to be made.

However, should housing open as expected for the upcoming school year, undergraduates will be met with increased costs for campus living.

A breakdown of the dorms shows the percentage increase in rates for each grouping of students. The adjustments are based on double and some triple rooms.

Students living in Babcock, Cochise (triple room), Coconino, Hopi, Kaibab-Huachuca, Maricopa (triple room) and Navajo-Pinal will pay $6,417, or $80 more in the 2021 fiscal year. The rate is a 1.2% increase.

Students living in Apache-Santa Cruz, Cochise, Gila, Graham-Greenlee, Manzanita-Mohave, Maricopa, Pima, Yavapai and Yuma will pay $7,297 — an extra $180, which is an increase of 2.5%.

Students living in Arizona-Sonora, Árbol de la Vida, Coronado, Likins, Colonia de la Paz, Posada San Pedro, Pueblo de la Cienega and Villa Del Puente will pay $8,877 — an additional $310, which is a 3.6% increase.

There are no increases for graduate student housing. The UA says its single-room offerings are 150% of double-room rates.

There will likely be capacity limits in the 23 campus dorms for the upcoming academic year, according to UA President Robert Robbins.

“I think the most likely option would be one or two people per room,” Robbins said in a press conference last week.

The cleaning measures implemented for the approximately 600 students that remained on campus during the spring will remain in place in the fall.