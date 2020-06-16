On eve of tragic anniversary, Summerhaven residents ordered to evacuate as fire nears

“We have so much invested, not just financially but emotionally, so it’s very stressful.”

The last time Mount Lemmon was evacuated was July 2017, when the Burro Fire burned more than 21,000 acres in the Santa Catalina Mountains and near Redington Pass, getting close to Summerhaven.

Zimmerman said it’s stressful to see the fire, especially when she got a phone call telling her to tell everyone she knows on Mount Lemmon to get off the mountain.

“I have all the faith that the Forest Service is doing what they can but they’re not God,” Zimmerman said. “They can’t fix the wind.”

She said she hopes people will support the businesses on Mount Lemmon once the fire subsides and they are able to reopen.

As someone who visits Mount Lemmon weekly to hike, Kira Geddes said it’s heartbreaking to see the fire get closer to Summerhaven.

Geddes owns Casa Kira, a jewelry business, and sells her jewelry to Living Rainbow Gift Shop on Mount Lemmon. She said being able to go up Mount Lemmon is part of life as a lifelong Tucsonan.

“These thousands of acres mean a lot, they mean a whole lot to a lot of us as Tucsonans,” she said.