On the 38th day of Tucson's monsoon season: Rain and rescues

While the official start of Tucson's monsoon season is June 15, it wasn't until this morning that significant rain fell across metro Tucson.
Strong thunderstorms were reported around southwest Arizona Thursday morning. Later in the morning, multiple agencies including Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire District and Green Valley Fire District said they were responding to swift water rescues.
Also, a Flash Flood Watch was in place through Friday for areas in the Catalina Mountains that could be affected by runoff from areas burned in the Bighorn Fire. Concerns: ponding of water on roads and washes filled with debris washed down from the mountain.
A flood watch is issued when "conditions are favorable for a specific hazardous weather event to occur," the National Weather Service says.
WE’RE HERE FOR YOU 🚨 #TucsonFire Deputy Chief Chris Conger waded over to this elderly stranded motorist to assist him in getting to dry land. Stay safe #Tucson! #TFD #hereforyou #communitysafety #safetyfirst #monsoonsafety pic.twitter.com/QRUFPmfiiF— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) July 23, 2020
Flash Flood Warnings were also put into effect for areas including Catalina foothills, Oro Valley, Marana and Picture Rocks.
A Flash Flood Warning is issued when a flash flood is "imminent or occurring," according to the weather service.
And it begins.... ⚡️⛈💦 pic.twitter.com/OGYHsds6Dt— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) July 23, 2020
The Cañada del Oro Wash at Overton Road is currently closed due to weather conditions, according to Pima County.
Other county road closures include:
- Bopp Road east of San Joaquin Road
- Snyder Road west of Placita Ventana del Rio at Ventana Wash
- Camino Verde south of Kay Lynn Drive
- Old Ajo Way west of San Joaquin Road
For more information, call PCSD's road condition phone number at 547-7510.
In Marana, West Emigh Road near North Sanders and North Sandario roads is closed due to flooding.
Monsoon is here! We are experiencing some flooding in some places around the shelter but the pets are nice and dry! Check out how cozy they all look. (All outdoor access is being closed off until the rain stops and the flooding recedes.) pic.twitter.com/MGc1I3FlSq— Pima Animal Care (@PimaAnimalCare) July 23, 2020
Video: Rillito River north of Tucson Mall today
Video: Watch today's storm roll in at the University of Arizona
Video: Flash flood coming off burned areas of the Catalinas in Cañada del Oro Wash last week
