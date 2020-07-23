On the 38th day of Tucson's monsoon season: Rain, rescues, road closures
While the official start of Tucson's monsoon season is June 15, it wasn't until this morning that significant rain fell across metro Tucson.

Strong thunderstorms were reported around southwest Arizona Thursday morning. Later in the morning, multiple agencies including Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire District and Green Valley Fire District said they were responding to swift water rescues.

Also, a Flash Flood Watch was in place through Friday for areas in the Catalina Mountains that could be affected by runoff from areas burned in the Bighorn Fire. Concerns: ponding of water on roads and washes filled with debris washed down from the mountain.

A flood watch is issued when "conditions are favorable for a specific hazardous weather event to occur," the National Weather Service says.

This photo was taken near West Fort Lowell Road near Interstate 10 on Thursday, July 23.

Flash Flood Warnings were also put into effect for areas including Catalina foothills, Oro Valley, Marana and Picture Rocks. 

A Flash Flood Warning is issued when a flash flood is "imminent or occurring," according to the weather service.

The Cañada del Oro Wash at Overton Road is currently closed due to weather conditions, according to Pima County. 

Other county road closures include:

  • Bopp Road east of San Joaquin Road
  • Ventana Wash at Snyder Road from Placita Ventana del Rio to Scenic Mountain Drive
  • Camino Verde south of Kay Lynn Drive
  • Old Ajo Way west of San Joaquin Road
  • Mission Road North of Duval Mine Road
  • Snyder Hill Rd west of Desert Sunrise Trail

For more information, call PCSD's road condition phone number at 547-7510.

In Marana, West Emigh Road near North Sanders and North Sandario roads is closed due to flooding. 

Video: Yesterday's flash flood carries runoff from Tucson's Bighorn Fire 

Video: Rillito River north of Tucson Mall today

Video: Watch today's storm roll in at the University of Arizona

Video: Flash flood coming off burned areas of the Catalinas in Cañada del Oro Wash last week

