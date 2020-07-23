On the 38th day of Tucson's monsoon season: Rain
editor's pick top story

On the 38th day of Tucson's monsoon season: Rain

  • Updated
National Weather Service, Tucson

While the official start of Tucson's monsoon season is June 15, it wasn't until this morning that significant rain fell across metro Tucson.

Strong thunderstorms were reported around southwest Arizona already Thursday morning.

Also, a Flash Flood Watch was in place through Friday for areas in the Catalina Mountains that could be affected by runoff from areas burned in the Bighorn Fire. Concerns: ponding of water on roads and washes filled with debris washed down from the mountain.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The Wildcast, Episode 274: Weighing football seasons in fall vs. spring, the legend of Khalil Tate, and in-state 'cruitin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News