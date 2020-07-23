On the 38th day of Tucson's monsoon season: Rain

7 Day Forecast
While the official start of Tucson's monsoon season is June 15, it wasn't until this morning that significant rain fell across metro Tucson.
Strong thunderstorms were reported around southwest Arizona already Thursday morning.
Also, a Flash Flood Watch was in place through Friday for areas in the Catalina Mountains that could be affected by runoff from areas burned in the Bighorn Fire. Concerns: ponding of water on roads and washes filled with debris washed down from the mountain.
