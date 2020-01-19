One-day highway cleanup project promises the most fun you can have while picking up trash

She said she launched the highway cleanup four years ago when she noticed the road getting junked up.

“It’s kind of like our driveway, and it just seemed to me that we should all get together and spruce it up once a year,” she said.

Since then, the event has grown to include longtime local ranchers and people who travel in from out of state; game wardens and Sierra Club members; migrant aid workers and future Border Patrol agents, Owen said.

“Last year, I had someone tell me that he never paid much attention to the trash on the roadway, it was just part of the visual landscape. Then, a few days after he took part in the cleanup, he saw a box or bottle on his mile, was incensed and got out of his truck and picked it up,” she said. “We laughed about it, but that’s kind of what I would like to accomplish: a sense of taking care of a community together.”

Owen said as far as she knows, theirs is the only Adopt a Highway event that covers an entire highway — or tries to, anyway.

Mary Currie, communications manager for the Arizona Department of Transportation’s Adopt a Highway program, said there are thousands of volunteers who tend to roughly 1,600 miles of roads in Arizona every year, but this effort by Owen certainly stands out.