A man died from after being pulled from a fire in an abandoned building on Tucson's southeast side Wednesday morning, officials say.
Firefighters were notified of the building fire by a resident of at an apartment building near East 29th Street and Swan Road about 5:30 a.m.
Flames were coming off the roof of the building when firefighters arrived, according to a Tucson Fire Department news release.
The man was pulled from the building and rushed to the hospital where he died, said Sgt. Pete Dugan, a Tucson police spokesman.
The man appeared to be sleeping in the abandoned building when the fire started. Police have identified the man, but are not yet releasing his identity to the public.
The fire was under control in seven minutes. No firefighters were injured.
The investigation continues.