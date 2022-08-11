 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One dead in crash on Tucson's southwest side

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A woman has died after she crashed her vehicle on Tucson’s southwest side early Thursday.

At 4:15 a.m. Pima County sheriff’s deputies responded to a single vehicle collision on West Milton Road near South Hopdown Lane. Upon arriving, deputies found Nadia Badillo, 33, who sustained extensive injuries, and a white sports utility vehicle.

Despite life-saving efforts, Badillo was pronounced dead at the scene.

Traffic detectives have taken over the case for further investigation.

Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com 

