One dead in crash on Tucson's southwest side

A woman has died after she crashed her vehicle on Tucson’s southwest side early Thursday.
At 4:15 a.m. Pima County sheriff’s deputies responded to a single vehicle collision on West Milton Road near South Hopdown Lane. Upon arriving, deputies found Nadia Badillo, 33, who sustained extensive injuries, and a white sports utility vehicle.
Despite life-saving efforts, Badillo was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic detectives have taken over the case for further investigation.
