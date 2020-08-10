One driver dead, one injured in crash near Marana

One motorist died and another was seriously hurt in a two-car crash near Marana on Monday morning, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.
The deceased driver was identified as Richard Mager, 59. The injured driver, who was not identified by authorities, was taken to hospital with "serious injuries," the sheriff's department said in a news release.
The accident occurred Aug 10 around 6:30 a.m. on Avra Valley Road west of Sanders Road.
An investigation is ongoing. At this point "speed does not appear to be a factor," the news release said.
