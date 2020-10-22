One killed in vehicle crash on I-19 south of Tucson

Interstate 19 was closed to northbound traffic midday Thursday after a fatal crash between a tractor-trailer rig and a car, officials said.
The Oct. 22 wreck near Duval Mine Road killed one of the car's occupants and sent the other to a hospital with life threatening injuries , the Green Valley Fire Department said.
The rig driver was unharmed.
The northbound lanes shut down around 12:45 p.m. and were re-opened at about 4 p.m.
