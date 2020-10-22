 Skip to main content
One killed in vehicle crash on I-19 south of Tucson
  • Updated

One person was killed in a crash Thursday on Interstate 19 in Green Valley.

 Green Valley Fire Department

Interstate 19 was closed to northbound traffic midday Thursday after a fatal crash between a tractor-trailer rig and a car, officials said.

The Oct. 22 wreck near Duval Mine Road killed one of the car's occupants and sent the other to a hospital with life threatening injuries , the Green Valley Fire Department said.

The rig driver was unharmed.

The northbound lanes shut down around 12:45 p.m. and were re-opened at about 4 p.m.

