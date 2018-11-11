The passenger of a car was killed and the driver is seriously injured after hitting a tree on the Northwest side late Saturday night, according to Officer Ray Smith, with the Tucson Police Department.
Passenger Paul Costello, 27, was killed while traveling in a 1993 Honda Accord that collided with a tree at the intersection of West River Road and North Samantha Grove Drive, Smith said. Samantha Grove Drive is between West Orange Grove Road and North Camino de la Tierra.
The driver, who was found unconscious, remains in serious condition and is hospitalized at Banner University Medical Center, police said.
There were no apparent witnesses to the collision but according to roadway evidence the Accord was traveling south on River Road when it left the roadway and struck the tree on the passenger side, Smith said.
The driver showed signs and symptoms of impairment and speed was not a factor, according to police.
No charges have been filed but the investigation is still ongoing.