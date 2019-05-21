A single-vehicle crash that seriously injured one person has closed part of Camino Del Sol in Green Valley, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.
Around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Pima County Sheriff's Department deputies and Green Valley firefighters responded to the crash on South Camino Del Sol in Green Valley, west of Interstate 10.
Authorities say the pickup truck left the roadway and hit a dirt bank.
One person was transported to a local hospital due to trauma, according to the Green Valley Fire Department.
Camino Del Sol is currently closed between Paseo Potrerro and Continental Road.