One person is trapped in a trench collapse at a construction site in Tucson, officials say.
The site is on North Stone Avenue near East River Road, said Tucson Fire Department spokeswoman Jessica Nolte.
The person's condition is currently unknown.
One firefighter was injured during the rescue process. He is in stable condition at the hospital, Nolte said.
Bryan Castle, who works at Defy Tucson, said he was outside talking on the phone when he witnessed workers scrambling and screaming to “dig.”
“My first thought was that they hit a water line or hit something,” Castle said. “As I got closer I could see that they were panicked and that’s when the guy on the backhoe said, ‘a man’s buried alive in there,’” Castle said.
After calling 911, Castle joined three other workers attempting to rescue the man.
“The workers found his hair, they were trying to clear to get to his face,” said Castle, who’d had exited the trench to provide the workers with more shovels.
They were unable to expose any other part of the man’s body during the rescue effort, Castle added.
Firefighters then took over the rescue, going into the trench shortly after 12:30 p.m.
“Thankfully they did a good job of getting their first firefighter secured, because he went down there to try to get the other (worker) out and put the harness on the guy and it hit another firefighter,” said Castle.
The injured firefighter was pulled out and taken to a hospital.
Castle said the workers were conducting sewer work when the trench collapse occurred.
“One (worker) told me he turned to hand the first piece of pipe to the guy and when he turned around, the guy was gone, buried,” Castle said. “It happened that fast.”
Fire crews are currently at the scene. No further information has been released.
Tucson Fire crews on scene of a trench collapse on Stone south of River. #tucsonfire pic.twitter.com/fhG2jijqAR— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFirePIO) November 5, 2019