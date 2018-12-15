One person was seriously injured attempting to extinguish a fire caused by food left unattended on the stove Saturday afternoon, officials said.
At 5 p.m., Tucson fire crews were called to the 7300 block of East Random Ridge Drive for reports of visible flames inside the home.
Firefighters then found one occupant trying to put out the fire from outside, a Tucson Fire Department news release said. Paramedics took the injured person to a hospital.
Fire crews were able to extinguish the kitchen fire in about 11 minutes.
Three people were displaced from the home and are staying with family.