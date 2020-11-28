Ongoing COVID-19 surge has spread to nearly every neighborhood in Tucson area

Coronavirus cases are nearly everywhere in Pima County, which has recently set another record for the number of cases in a week.

Since the start of the current spike to the second week in November, at least one person was diagnosed with the virus in 99% of the county’s census tracts, which are areas similar in size to neighborhoods.

The Arizona Daily Star mapped and analyzed the locations of COVID-19 cases in Pima County, which were provided by the county, to learn where the virus has spread the most when cases spike.

Cases have spiked three times in Pima County. The latest surge is ongoing and hasn’t peaked. But cases here have peaked twice before, once over the summer and once in September after University of Arizona students returned to Tucson for the fall semester.

The Star mapped six weeks of cases before each spike reached its highest point. For the ongoing spike, the Star mapped a recent six-week period from Oct. 4 through Nov. 14, which included the latest complete week of data available from the county.

While a few hot spots stick out on maps of the most recent spike, these hot spots are not driving the record-breaking numbers in Pima County. Instead, widespread increases nearly everywhere are driving the numbers.

Since the start of the latest spike to the second week in November, cases have increased in nearly 90% of census tracts countywide. More tracts will likely see an increase as more data is reported.

And nearly half of all census tracts in Pima County have set or matched record weekly case counts during this latest spike.