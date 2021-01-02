Online event to mark 10-year anniversary of Tucson shootings

The Arizona Daily Star, The Arizona Republic and USA TODAY will host a online event marking the 10th anniversary of the Tucson shootings that killed six people and injured 13, including former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords.
Giffords will speak at the event, along with emergency room physician Dr. Randall Friese and survivors Daniel Hernandez, Mary Reed and Emma McMahon. Star Opinion Page Editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen will talk with survivor Patricia Maisch during the event about how many people touched by the shootings have refocused their pain into public service.
“The anniversary of the Tucson shooting is painful for myself and the community I’ve always called home,” Giffords, co-founder of Giffords: Courage to Fight Gun Violence, wrote in a statement. “But I’ve never seen this as a day for looking back. I see it as a way to remember why we move forward.”
This live event is a celebration of the resiliency within the survivors and the community in the days, weeks and years after. The event is produced by Storytellers Project, part of the USA TODAY Network. Through compelling stories, conversations and poetry, the hour-long online event will honor the losses, while sharing insights and lessons relevant to all Americans today.
The event is scheduled for 4 p.m. Arizona time on Thursday, Jan. 7.
Register in advance at https://www.storytellersproject.com/all-events/ to get a reminder or watch live at https://bit.ly/StorytellersProjectYT.
The online event will feature:
Remarks from Giffords along with a conversation between Giffords, Fabiane Hirsch of the Aphasia Center of Tucson and Arizona Republic journalist Karina Bland about courage in the face of so much unknown, and progress that is not guaranteed.
Maisch in conversation with Gassen, discussing how Maisch poured herself into advocacy as a means of recovery. On that day in 2011, she wrestled ammunition away from the shooter and stopped him from reloading his gun.
A conversation between Dr. Randall Friese, who was working in the hospital’s emergency room and treated victims that day, and former Arizona Daily Star journalist Stephanie Innes, who is now at the Arizona Republic. Friese is now a state representative for Southern Arizona.
A personal story from survivor and former Giffords’ intern Daniel Hernandez, who was at Giffords’ side that day and now is a state representative for Southern Arizona.
A personal story from survivors Mary Reed and her daughter Emma McMahon, then 17, who were targeted by the perpetrator.
“I think that this story is particularly resonant during this time where we are experiencing trauma as a nation,” said McMahon, 27, of Baltimore, Maryland, whose mother covered her, taking three bullets, one of which is still lodged in Reed’s spine.
“I want to highlight that although a lot has changed in the last 10 years, some things haven’t,” she said. “Many Americans still face gun violence every day, not because they are in the wrong place at the wrong time but because guns can too easily fall into the wrong hands. I hope that my story can help spark change.”