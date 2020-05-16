Only 1,300 in Pima County tested in first two weeks of state's 'testing blitz'

Barbara Schork had a mild sore throat and a persistent dry cough.

Concerned her age might put her at risk for complications from the coronavirus, the retired health-care data analyst jumped at the chance to participate in a statewide “testing blitz” to diagnose the spread of the virus.

On the first Saturday in May, she arrived at an east-side Walgreens, registration email in tow. She was on her way home 20 minutes later, barely having rolled down the windows of her car.

She was notified she was negative less than 24 hours later. She gained what she was after: peace of mind.

“I thought it was handled very well,” Schork said. “I live alone so there’s nobody else in the house to worry about me — except my dogs.”

Despite the relative ease of her experience, Schork was one of just about 1,300 Pima County residents — and about 15,000 statewide — who took part in the testing blitz through its first two weeks.

At least in Pima County, those small numbers were caused by a number of factors, including continued difficulties securing test kits, a lack of equity of test site locations, and remaining limitations of who can get tested, according to local officials, who said at least some of those issues are being addressed from week to week.

Those concerns were coupled with the fact that the “state rolled this out with zero notice” to local health departments, according to Francisco Garcia, Pima County’s chief medical officer. A lot of the operators doing the testing “were caught by surprise” when the blitz was announced last month, he added.