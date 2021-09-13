Opponent of Arizona's ban on school mask mandate tells judge 'children … may die'

He also said the constitutional requirement of what is and isn’t required to be in the title of a bill is not for Cooper — or any judge — to decide.

“To the extent a budget reconciliation bill is necessary to implement the budget, that is something that the Legislature gets to decide,’’ Irvine said.

He made the same argument about a separate challenge to a measure titled as “relating to budget procedures.’’

Provisions in that measure range from being able to register to vote while getting a hunting and fishing license; to limiting the power of Secretary of State Katie Hobbs; to creating ballot fraud countermeasures; to establishing a special Senate committee to review the audit that chambered ordered of the 2020 election returns from Maricopa County.

Desai said that measure runs afoul of another constitutional provision limiting all bills to just one subject. And much of what’s in there, she said, “has nothing to do with budget procedures.’’

Irvine, however, told Cooper she can’t decide these provisions are not “necessary’’ for the budget.

“It’s up to the Legislature to decide,’’ he said. “And the courts are generally going to be deferential to (legislators).’’