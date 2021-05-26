Opponents of Arizona tax-cut proposal already talking about ballot referendum

PHOENIX — The group that won voter approval for Proposition 208 is now gearing up to force a public vote on Gov. Doug Ducey's plan to enact the largest tax cut in Arizona history.

Talks are underway to collect signatures to force a referendum on what is now shaping up to be a $1.9 billion permanent cut in state revenues, said David Lujan, director of the Arizona Center for Economic Progress.

He acknowledged there is probably some public support for the package being worked out by Ducey and his fellow Republicans in legislative leadership, as it is designed to ensure that everyone would get some sort of tax break.

But new figures obtained Wednesday from the Legislature's own budget analysts show that the top 1% of Arizona taxpayers would see a break of more than 40% over what they would otherwise have to pay.

By contrast, the other 99% — meaning everyone with taxable income of less than $500,000 — would be in line for a 19.7% reduction.

The figures are more pronounced when looking at those who earn $50,000 or less, who make up more than 57% of all Arizona taxpayers.

Their average tax cut would be 4.8%.