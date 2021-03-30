Oracle Road's 2-year improvement project set for April start

Some of these enhancements will be seen between West Ina and Magee roads, the department said.

There will be dual turn lanes at the intersection of Magee and Oracle; lighting improvements between River and Ina roads; and signal and intersection improvements between River and Ina.

However, construction will bring traffic delays in the area, which ADOT is trying to quell by conducting most work during overnight hours.

“With that sort of (traffic) volume it’s very important for us at ADOT to minimize the impacts and delays of construction that’s why we’re scheduling most of the work to occur overnight. Primarily it will occur Sundays through Thursdays from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.,” Groff said.

The first construction and lane restrictions are expected in late April on the Miracle Mile segment of the project.

Department officials have also assured business owners — 1,100 in the project area — that access to those buildings will be maintained.

ADOT has already reached out to businesses in the area with the general project information and once the business owners’ particular project area is up for construction they will be contacted about specific changes.