Order puts Pima County Superior Court in charge of justice court operations

A recent court order has handed control of day-to-day operations at Pima County Consolidated Justice Court to the presiding Superior Court judge as it reviews the Justice Court’s administrative operations.

Administrative duties of the Consolidated Justice Court have for years been the responsibility of the chief administrative judge.

The court order, issued earlier this month, says Superior Court Presiding Judge Kyle Bryson will supervise the Justice Court, including administrative and managerial operations, and determine whether any changes need to be made to its leadership structure.

Judge Adam Watters, presiding justice of the peace for the Pima County Consolidated Justice Court, said the court order was the result of a letter five of the eight justices of the peace wrote to the Arizona Supreme Court, asking them to review how their court was being operated.

“The reality is the concerns were with the administrative side of what was happening and that was what we told the Supreme Court and they apparently agreed there were some concerns there,” he said.

The order comes after Lisa Royal, justice court administrator, resigned last month after pleading guilty to a DUI charge from New Year’s Day.