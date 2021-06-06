Organization gives Arizona college students boost to obtain degrees

Lugo’s adviser would be with him even as the native Tucsonan was in Italy during time he spent studying abroad, which was the first time being on an extended stay without his family.

“Before I left, I was asking them a lot of questions, and they gave me a lot of other scholarships to apply for that was specifically for studying abroad that were really good,” Lugo said. “It was a great time, and it didn’t even stop CSA from communicating with me.”

Lugo was paired with Sotelo, whom he had known since coming to the program, leading into his senior year at UA after his previous adviser was promoted.

It’s a relationship that provided inspiration for Lugo to complete his psychology degree after switching majors.

“Because of how Matt was for me, I would like to be for someone else, or a group of people,” Lugo said. “I would love to help people with their mental health. It’s just like passing the torch, basically.”

Now as a graduate and a part of the organization’s alumni network, Lugo knows how big of an impact College Success Arizona has within the state.

“I think the overall impact that CSA has isn’t just on each person, but on high schools and whole cities, basically showing you it is possible, you can do it and you can succeed,” he said.

