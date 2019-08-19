The Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise recently presented checks to three organizations that serve the Tohono O’odham Nation.
The total of $150,000 were from funds raised at the 16th Annual Desert Diamond Casinos Golf Classic.
Each of the following organizations received $50,000:
- The Tohono O’odham Nation Department of Health and Human Services Dialysis Advocate Program, which provides health services for tribal members.
- The Tohono O’odham Nation Cultural Center and Museum, which promotes understanding and respect of O’odham traditions through educational programs and public outreach.
- Ha:sañ Educational Services, which
- operates
- a community-based school.
More than 280 people participated in this year’s golf classic, which was held at the Omni Tucson National Golf Course in March.
The tournament’s major sponsors included Hunt Penta Joint Venture; Delta Diversified Enterprises; Bel-Aire Mechanical; Pepsi, Shippy’s Rolling Plains Inc.; and many others.