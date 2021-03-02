Oro Valley GOP Rep. Mark Finchem sues Democrat over Capitol riot allegations

Neither Finchem nor his attorneys would say why he is suing only her and not any of the other 42 legislative Democrats who signed the letter.

The lawsuit says Fernandez has a “prior history of making disparaging comments” about Kern. It says those included accusing him of being vindictive in his decision, as chairman of the House Rules Committee, to “hold” bills to prevent them from going to the full House for a vote; and calling for his removal from that post.

The lawsuit is in some ways a repeat of the ethics complaint that Finchem filed last month against the Democratic lawmakers for sending the letter to the federal agencies. Rep. Becky Nutt, R-Clifton, chair of the Ethics Committee, tossed that out, saying nothing in his allegations was a violation of House ethics rules.

But it also is a new opportunity for Finchem and Kern to resurrect their original allegations — all unproven — that there were “irregularities” in the election of President Biden and that social media sites like Twitter and Facebook quashed harmful stories about Biden’s son, Hunter, and his laptop that contained documents about his business dealings.