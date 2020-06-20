Oro Valley man succumbs to COVID-19 shortly after liver transplant

Dale’s older brother also served in the Navy so it was only natural that Dale joined after high school graduation. He trained in the nuclear power program and worked as a nuclear reactor engineer on the USS Tautog submarine stationed in Pearl Harbor.

After the Navy, Dale, worked at the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Arizona, and later was a project manager for security companies, traveling to several states, before retiring and settling in Tampa, Florida.

Married on a Hawaiian beach

Dale and Lori met four years ago through an online dating site while in Tampa. Lori was attending classes there while working for the FAA. The two frequently went out to dinner, the movies, on hikes in national parks, to casinos and out dancing.

They fell in love and married in Kauai, Hawaii, on a secluded beach in 2017. This was a second marriage for Dale and a third for Lori. The two moved from San Diego to a house in Oro Valley with beautiful views of the desert and Pusch Ridge. Lori knew the area and Tucson because she had lived here while working for the FAA, and her parents are winter visitors.